Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, 2025 at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE 2025: Civil Services exam notification released for 979 vacancies

This year, the exam will be conducted for approximately 979 vacancies.

The online registration and application for UPSC CSE 2025 will end on February 11, 2025.

UPSC CSE 2025 exam notification live updates.

Candidates can apply for the exam at upsconline.gov.in. Before applying, they must create a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile. The OTR profile is valid for a lifetime and those who already have the profile created can directly fill the application form.

UPSC allows candidates to modify the OTR profile once. The window for OTR modification in the case of fresh candidates will be open till February 18.