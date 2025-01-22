UPSC CSE Notification 2025 today LIVE: How to download prelims exam notice when released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Exam 2025 Notification LIVE: Civil Services (Prelims) Exam 2025 notification will be released today at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, is scheduled to release the Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 official notification today, January 22. When out, candidates interested in applying for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 can download the notification from the official website at upsc.gov.in. According to the revised UPSC annual calendar 2025, the Civil Services preliminary examination will be conducted on May 25, 2025....Read More

Additionally, the last date to apply for the civil services (preliminary) examinations is February 11, 2025.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers that will consist of objective type or multiple choice questions.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025: How to check official notification

To check the official notification of UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 when released, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to view the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 notification under the ‘What’s new' section.

3. On the new page, click on the link to view the notification.

4. The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 notification PDF will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download the notification PDF and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

Follow the blog for latest updates on the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 notification, application process and more.