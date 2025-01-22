Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC asks Jamia stand after PIL seeks OBC students admissions in coaching academy

PTI |
Jan 22, 2025 03:22 PM IST

HC asks Jamia stand after PIL seeks OBC students admissions in coaching academy

New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of Jamia Millia Islamia on a PIL over admissions of OBC students in its residential coaching academy meant for civil services aspirants.

HC asks Jamia stand after PIL seeks OBC students admissions in coaching academy
HC asks Jamia stand after PIL seeks OBC students admissions in coaching academy

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to Jamia Millia Islamia and University Grants Commission on the PIL by Satyam Singh, a law graduate.

Referring to the UGC guidelines, Singh said Jamia couldn't restrict free coaching only to female students and those from SC/ST and minority communities as it was under the obligation to extend the benefit to both OBC and economically weaker sections .

When the court pointed out there was no provision in the UGC guidelines for EWS category, the petitioner restricted his relief only to OBC .

The court however asked the petitioner to inform if a university established by a statute was bound to follow the UGC mandate and said, "Issue notice to the respondents."

The court had questioned the petitioner on the "right" to seek admission in the coaching academy as an OBC candidate.

"You are virtually asking us to reframe a policy. Admission is not to regular courses but coaching centre. It is for authorities to provide for reservation. You are asking us to create a right," it said.

In the petition filed through advocates Akash Vajpai, Ayush Saxsena Puru Mudgal, the petitioner said UGC gave financial support to four Central universities, including JMI, and therefore it was under an obligation not to discriminate among the underprivileged students.

The petition said the current admission policy for the residential coaching academy was arbitrary and discriminatory as it left out a category of students who deserved admissions.

"The objective of the residential coaching academy is to provide equal opportunities to all sections of society for equitable growth by providing coaching programme to the underprivileged students, with hostel facilities on paying nominal fee for entry into central/state government jobs but surprisingly OBC and EWS students to whom even UPSC provides 25% and 10% reservation in the examination because of their limited financial resources, have been excluded," the PIL said.

The matter would be heard next on February 12.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On