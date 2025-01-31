NIFTEE 2025 exam city slip out at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT, download link for city intimation slip here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released NIFTEE 2025 exam city slip on January 31, 2025. Candidates who will appear for National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) - 2025 can check the city intimation slip through the official website of NIFT at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. NIFTEE 2025 exam city slip out at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT, download link here

The NIFTEE 2025 examination will be held on February 9, 2025 at various locations across the country in Computer Based Test (CBT) / Paper Based Test (PBT) mode for Academic Session 2025-26. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The GAT (General Ability Test) examinations will be conducted using a computer-based Test (CBT), and the CAT (Creative Ability Test) examinations will be conducted using a Pen-and-Paper-Based Test (PBT).

The official notice reads, ". This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates."

NIFTEE 2025 exam city slip: How to download

To download the city intimation slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NIFT at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

2. Click on NIFTEE 2025 exam city slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to login themselves.

4. Once done, the city intimation slip will be displayed.

5. Check the city intimation slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for NIFTEE-2025, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at nift@nta.ac.in.

The NIFT admit card will be released later. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIFT.