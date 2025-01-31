Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi will be held on February 2, 2025. The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven test papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). at the undergraduate level. IIT JAM 2025 exam on February 2, check exam day guidelines here

The Test Papers will have three types of objective questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.

IIT JAM 2025 exam: Guidelines here

All candidates who will appear for the examination can check the exam day guidelines issued by IIT Delhi.

1. Candidates appearing for the examination must carry their Admit Card and Original Valid Photo- Identity Proof to the examination hall.

2. The candidate’s fingerprint and/or photograph may be captured before the examination. This captured data will be used for verification during admission. Candidates should avoid any coating (e.g., ink, mehendi, henna, or tattoo) on their fingertips and have clean fingers on the examination day.

3. Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones (even in the switched-off mode), smart watches, calculators, and other electronic gadgets inside the examination hall. Carrying any other electronic devices that can be used for communication or for any other purpose, and printed, scanned or hand-written materials, inside the examination hall is strictly prohibited.

4. Candidates should not tamper the computer and the related hardware provided in the examination hall. Candidates found to have tampered these willfully, will have their candidature cancelled.

5. Use of unfair means by a candidate in JAM 2025, whether detected at the time of examination, or at any other stage, will lead to the cancellation of candidature as well as disqualification of the candidate from appearing in JAM in future. In addition, appropriate legal action will be initiated against such candidate.

Meanwhile, the exam centre for IIT JAM examination has been changed in Prayagraj owing to the ongoing Mahakumbh mela. Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 that is to be conducted on February 2 in Prayagraj, will now be conducted in Lucknow on the same dates. For more related details candidates can check the official webiste of IIT JAM.