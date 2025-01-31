AIMA MAT February 2025 registration begins for PBT, CBT at mat.aima.in, check exam dates here

All India Management Association has started the AIMA MAT February 2025 registration process. Candidates who want to apply for Paper Based Test, PBT or Computer Based Test, CBT can find the registration link through the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in. AIMA MAT February 2025 registration begins for PBT, CBT, exam dates here

The registration process for the PBT mode exam will end on March 2, 2025, and the CBT mode exam will end on March 9, 2025.

KTET November Answer Key 2024 out at ktet.kerala.gov.in, download link for Category 1-4 provisional keys here

The admit card for PBT mode will be released on March 5, and the examination will be held on March 9, 2025. The admit card for CBT mode will be released on March 17, and the examination will be held on March 23, 2025. The admit card contains the Candidate's Name, Form Number, Roll Number, Test Date, Test Time, and Test Venue Address. The candidate has to strictly follow the date and time allotted to him/her in the admit card.

MAT has five sections, each with thirty questions. A total of 150 questions are to be attempted over 120 minutes. The examination will comprise of 30 questions from 5 sections- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Economic and Business Environment.

RSSB JE admit card 2024 for February 6, 7 exams released at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

The registration fee is ₹2100/—for candidates who want to apply for a Paper-Based Test (PBT) or a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and ₹3600/—for PBT + CBT. The fee can be paid through Credit/ Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI, or Paytm Wallet.

AIMA MAT February 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in.

2. Click on AIMA MAT February 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIMA.