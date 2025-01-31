KTET November Answer Key 2024 out at ktet.kerala.gov.in, download link for Category 1-4 provisional keys here

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released KTET November Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can download the provisional answer key through the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET November Answer Key 2024 out at ktet.kerala.gov.in, download link here

The provisional answer key is available on the official website for Category I, II, III and IV. All appeared candidates can download the provisional key through these simple steps given below.

KTET November Answer Key 2024: How to download

1. Visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on KTET November Answer Key 2024 category wise link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the answers.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Kerala TET examination was scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025. It was held in two shifts on both exam days. The first shift was from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift was from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination comprised of 150 questions of 1 mark each. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KTET.