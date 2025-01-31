RSSB JE admit card 2024 for February 6, 7 exams released at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

RSSB Rajasthan JE Admit Card 2024: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Junior Engineer (JE) admit cards for exams scheduled for February 6 and 7, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card from recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. RSSB JE admit card 2024 for February 6, 7 exams released(recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, screenshot)

The exam is scheduled for February 6, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 22, 2025.

Admit cards for February 9, 10 and 11 exams will be released on February 3 and admit cards for the February 22 exam will be issued on February 14, RSSB said.

RSSB JE admit card 2024 direct link

How to download RSSB Rajasthan JE admit card 2024

Go to recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the ‘get admit card tab’. Open the admit card link for ‘DIRECT JOINT RECRUITMENT OF JEN - 2024 (RSSB)’ On the login window, enter your application number, date of birth and the displayed text. Submit and download the admit card.

The board has asked candidates to reach the exam venue two hours before the exam and go through the security check. Gates of exam centres will be closed one hour before the exam's start time.

Candidates must carry the admit card and the main Aadhar card (with photo and date of birth) for identification. Under special circumstances, a PAN card, voter card, driving license, or passport will be accepted as identity proof.

Candidates are also required to carry a recent, colour, 2.5 cm x 2.5 cm photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

For more details, check the notification here.

About the recruitment drive

This recruitment drive will fill 1,111 vacancies for Junior Engineers with Civil, Agriculture, Mechanical, or Electrical degrees or diplomas.

Candidates who were at least 18 years old but not more than 40 years old on January 1, 2025 were allowed to apply. Age relaxation was given to eligible candidates as per therules.

The board will conduct a computer-based test (CBT), tablet-based test (TBT), or offline, OMR-based exam to shortlist candidates.

The board will normalise scores if an exam is held on multiple shifts.