RSMSSB JE notification 2024 out, apply for 1111 Junior Engineer vacancies from November 28 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for joint recruitment of Junior Engineers at various state government departments. RSMSSB JE notification 2024 out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in(Official website screenshot)

The registration-cum-application window will open tomorrow, November 28, and close at 11:59 pm on December 27.

RSMSSB Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2024: Vacancy and application details

This recruitment drive will fill 1,111 Junior Engineer vacancies in Rajasthan. Candidates can check the notification for department-wise vacancies for Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Mechaical), Junior Engineer (Electrical) and Junior Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical) degree or diploma holders.

Online application forms will be available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in. All candidates must have their one time registration (OTR) profiles created before applying.

RSMSSB Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria, selection process

Minimum educational qualification requirements are different for each post. Candidates can check the notification given below for more details.

The applicants should be at least 18 years old but not more than 40 years old on January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be given to eligible candidates as per rules.

The board will conduct computer based test (CBT), tablet based test (TBT) or offline, OMR based exam to shortlist candidates. The recruitment exam will be held between February 6 and 11 and on different days for Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Mechaical), Junior Engineer (Electrical) and Junior Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical) degree or diploma holders.

The board will apply normalisation of scores if an exam is held in multiple shifts.

The syllabi and exam pattern are different for examinations of different posts.

For more information, check the notification here.

How to apply for RSMSSB Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2024