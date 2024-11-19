Menu Explore
SI Recruitment Exam 2021: Rajasthan high court directs status quo on test, issues notice to authorities to submit reply

PTI |
Nov 19, 2024 01:04 PM IST

Rajasthan HC directs that status quo be maintained on SI Recruitment Exam-2021, as it issued notices to govt authorities to submit their reply on the matter

Rajasthan High Court on Monday directed that status quo be maintained on Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam-2021, as it issued notices to government authorities to submit their reply on the matter, a lawyer said.

A cabinet committee of six ministers was formed on October 1 to decide whether to cancel the exam. The case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police.(File Photo)
A cabinet committee of six ministers was formed on October 1 to decide whether to cancel the exam. The case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police.

The court of Justice Sameer Jain has issued notice to the Home Department, Rajasthan DGP, Secretary of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and ADG of Special Operations Group (SOG).

"The court has directed to maintain status quo on the sub-inspector recruitment exam-2021. With this, there will be a sword hanging on the passing out parade and field posting of the trainees recruited in the exam," advocate Harendra Neel said.

He said the recruitment test was held to fill 859 vacancies. A total of 150 people, including 50 trainee sub-inspectors and two RPSC members have been arrested by the police.

Police headquarters and the advocate general has recommended that the exam is cancelled, but those who were selected and underwent training are about to be posted soon, he said.

A cabinet committee of six ministers was formed on October 1 to decide whether to cancel the exam. The case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel has been made the convener of the six-member cabinet committee constituted to review the SI recruitment examination.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
