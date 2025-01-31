Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will begin the GATE 2025 or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering tomorrow. The exam is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. GATE 2025 begins on February 1, exam day instructions, admit card link here(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates can download the GATE 2025 admit card from the GOAPS portal at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE 2025 admit card download link

Meanwhile, IIT Roorkee has changed test centres in Prayagraj due to the ongoing Mahakumbh mela. Candidates who had chosen Prayagraj as their exam city will now appear for the test in different centres in Lucknow. The institute has released new admit cards mentioning the changed exam venues.

Here are some important instructions given by IIT Roorkee that candidates must follow during GATE 2025-