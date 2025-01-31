GATE 2025 begins on February 1, exam day instructions, admit card link here
GATE 2025 will begin on February 1. The admit card link and exam day instructions is given here.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will begin the GATE 2025 or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering tomorrow. The exam is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025.
Candidates can download the GATE 2025 admit card from the GOAPS portal at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
GATE 2025 admit card download link
Meanwhile, IIT Roorkee has changed test centres in Prayagraj due to the ongoing Mahakumbh mela. Candidates who had chosen Prayagraj as their exam city will now appear for the test in different centres in Lucknow. The institute has released new admit cards mentioning the changed exam venues.
Here are some important instructions given by IIT Roorkee that candidates must follow during GATE 2025-
- A candidate can appear for one or two out of the 30 test papers. The examination for all test papers will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, where the candidates will be shown the questions on a computer screen.
- A virtual scientific calculator will be available on the computer screen during the examination. Candidates have to use the same during the examination. Personal calculators, watches, wallets, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, and electronic/ communication devices are not allowed inside the examination hall.
- Candidates can not bring any books/ charts/ tables/ loose sheets/ papers/ data or handbooks/ pouch or box into the examination hall. Candidates found in possession of such items will be disqualified regardless of whether they use them or not.
- GATE officials will not be responsible for the safekeeping of the candidates’ personal belongings.
- Candidates will get a scribble pad for rough work. Before using it, they must write their names and registration numbers on it.
- A candidate can possess only one scribble pad at any point of time. Before taking the second scribble pad, if required, the first scribble pad must be returned to the invigilator. The scribble pad in the candidate’s possession must be returned to the invigilator at the end of the examination.