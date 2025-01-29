GATE 2025, JAM 2025 exam centres in Prayagraj changed due to Mahakumbh, notice here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee as well as IIT Delhi have changed the examination centres in Prayagraj for GATE 2025 and JAM 2025 respectively owing to the ongoing Mahakumbh mela. GATE 2025 and JAM 2025 exam centres have been changed owing to Mahakumbh. (HT file image)

In a notice released on the official websites of GATE 2025 and JAM 2025, it has been informed that in view of the Mahakumbh, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 scheduled for February 1 and 2, and Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 that is to be conducted on February 2 in Prayagraj, will now be conducted in Lucknow on the same dates.

Also read: RRB RPF Constable 2024 tentative CBT exam dates out, check official notice here

The letter reads, “Based on the representations received from several candidates expressing their difficulty in reaching the examination centres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, regarding the huge congregation of devotees expected in the Mahakumbh on February 1 and 2, 2025, the examinations scheduled at centres in Prayagraj have been shifted to centres in Lucknow on the respective GATE and JAM examination days."

The new centres for GATE 2025:

GATE 2025 exam centres.

Also read: NEET case: Patna court issues arrest warrant against Mukhiya, mastermind of question paper leak cases

The new centres for JAM 2025:

JAM 2025 exam centres.

Furthermore, the GATE and JAM admit cards have been freshly released for the new centres. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the GOAPS portal, goaps.iitr.ac.in/login, for GATE 2025 and JOAPS Portal, joaps.iitd.ac.in/login, for JAM 2025.

Also read: ASER Report: Bihar joins national trend to show improvement, but still long way to go

The notice advised candidates to ensure that the new test centre details appear correctly while downloading the updated admit cards.

Candidates are also required to bring their photo ID as uploaded in the online application form and also mentioned in the admit card for proof of identity.