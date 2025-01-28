Railway Recruitment Boards have released RRB RPF Constable 2024 tentative CBT exam dates. Candidates who will appear for CEN RPF 02/2024 (Constable) examination can check the exam dates through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied. RRB RPF Constable 2024 tentative CBT exam dates out, check official notice here(Rajkumar)

As per the tentative schedule, the RPF Constable examination will be held from March 2 to March 20, 2025. The examination duration is for 90 minutes. A total of 120 questions will be asked. Candidates shall be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer. No mark shall be awarded or deducted for questions not attempted. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.

The minimum pass percentage for eligibility of UR, EWS, OBC-NCL is 35% and SC, ST category candidates is 30%. The marks scored in CBT shall be counted for shortlisting of candidates for further stages of this recruitment process.

The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The admit card for the same will be available on the website 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

Candidates will be aadhaar-linked biometrically authenticated in the exam center prior to entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar. Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination center.

There shall be an online Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in CBT shall be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document Verification (DV) to the extent of 10 times the number of vacancies in each category for Male/Female/Ex-Servicemen as per merit.

This recruitment drive will fill up 4208 Constable posts. The registration process started on April 15 and concluded on May 14, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.