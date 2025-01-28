AEEE 2025 registrations end on January 30, direct link to apply and important details here

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will close the registration deadline for the Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE) 2025 Phase 1 on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance examination can submit their applications on the official website at aeee.amrita.edu. AEEE 2025 registrations will conclude on January 30 at 5 PM. Candidates can apply via the direct link given here.

Applications can be submitted up to 5 PM as informed on the website.

As per the notice, the first phase of examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, and 3, 2025.

Also read: UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025: PCS, Staff Nurse, AE, Lecturer and other exam dates released at uppsc.up.nic.in

Notably, Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE) is the entrance test administered and conducted by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for admission to its B.Tech programs offered across its various campuses.

Examination pattern

As per the official website, the duration of the examination is 150 Minutes (2.5 Hours). It will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various cities across the country.

Also read: ASER 2024: Elementary age group shows substantial improvement in basic arithmetic & reading skills since 2018

The subjects for the examination include:

Mathematics: 40 questions

Physics: 30 questions

Chemistry: 25 questions

English: 5 questions

For each correct answer, three marks will be awarded and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who wish to join Amrita B.Tech. programs must satisfy the following eligibility criteria:

Age: The candidate's date of birth falls on or after 1st July 2003 up to 30th June 2009.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed 10 + 2 (Class XII) or its equivalent examination from a recognized board with minimum 60% aggregate of marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and with not less than 55% in each of these three subjects, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Also read: ASER 2024: More than 80% children under 5 are enrolled in pre-primary institutions in 2024

Candidate passing out in 2025 and those who passed out in 2024 can apply.

The website states that “All subjects in the qualifying examination must be completed and passed in the same year and from the same board. Passing any subject from a different board or in a different year will not be considered valid".

AEEE 2025: Here's how to apply

To apply for AEEE 2025, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at aeee.amrita.edu. On the home page, register yourself by entering your details on the space provided. Login with the registered credentials and fill in the application form. Pay the application fee through online mode. Check the application carefully and submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, visit the official website of AEEE 2025.