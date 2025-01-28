UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025: PCS, Staff Nurse, AE, Lecturer and other exam dates released at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commissio has released UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 on January 28, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the examination conducted by UPPSC can check the exam calendar on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025: PCS, AE, Lecturer and other exam dates released

As per the exam calendar, the exam dates have been released for Combined State Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination, Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services Preliminary and Main Examination, Staff Nurse, Lecturer and other posts.

The Combined State Agricultural Service (Main) Examination-2024 will be held on March 23, 2025, Combined State Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination-2024 will be held on April 20, 2025.

The Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services (Main) Examination-2024 will be held on June 29, 2025 and Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2025 will be held on October 12, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh University (Centralized) Service Assistant Registrar Examination-2024 will be held on March 2, 2025, Combined State Engineering Service (Main) Examination-2024 to be conducted on September 28, 2025, Architectural and Planning Assistant (Preliminary) Examination-2024 on October 18, 2025.

The official notice reads, "As soon as the e-requisition for some posts like Lecturer, Government Inter College, Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Category), Block Education Officer is received from the concerned department/government, the Commission will advertise the posts in question in a timely manner and the said examinations will be held on the reserved dates as far as possible."

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025: How to check

Candidates can download the exam calendar through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

2. Click on UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.