CUET PG 2025 exam to be held in March, registration ends on February 1 at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 28, 2025 12:35 PM IST

CUET PG 2025 registration process will end on February 2, 2025. The examination will be held in March 2025. 

National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct CUET PG 2025 examination in March 2025. The examination for Common University Entrance Test for PG courses will be held from March 13 to March 31, 2025.

CUET PG 2025 exam to be held in March, registration ends on February 1
CUET PG 2025 exam to be held in March, registration ends on February 1

The registration process started on January 2 will end on February 1, 2025. The last date for successful transaction of examination fee is February 2, 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

The correction window will open on February 3 and will close on February 5, 2025.

CUET PG 2025 advance city intimation will be available on first week of March 2025 and the admit card link will be activated 3/4 days before the actual date of the examination.

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025: How to apply

To apply for CUET PG 2025, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

2. Click on registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee to apply is 1400/- for two test papers and 700/- for per test paper for general category candidates, 1200/- for two test papers and 600/- for per test paper for OBC-NCL/GenEWS, 1100/- and 600/- for two test papers and per test paper for SC/ ST/ Third Gender candidates and for PwBD category candidates 1000/- and 600/- for two papers and each paper. An applicant can make payments through net banking/debit/credit card/UPI/Wallet.GST and other taxes as applicable by Govt. of India/ Bank to be paid by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.

Information Bulletin

See More
Exam and College Guide
