UKPSC RO/ARO prelims tomorrow, check admit card link, exam day guidelines

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will be conducting the UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Review Officer (Accounts)/Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) Examination-2024 can download their admit cards from the official website at ukpsc.net.in. UKPSC RO/ARO prelims will be held on January 29. 2025. Download admit card via direct link and check exam day guidelines.

Candidates should also follow important guidelines mentioned below during the conduct of the exam. Some of these instructions are given below:

(I) Candidates will need to write the roll number in the prescribed place only on the cover page of the answer sheet. If any candidate uses additional answer sheets, then the roll number will need to be written on the top right corner of the cover pages.

(II) Candidates need to solve the question paper as per the instructions given. If more than the prescribed number of questions are solved, then only the questions solved from the beginning till the prescribed number will be evaluated and the rest will be ignored.

(III) If a candidates strikes an answer, he/she should mention the same and notify that it should not be evaluated.

(IV) While candidates can write the answers in English or Hindi, it is necessary to answer the language papers in the same language.

(V) It is prohibited to write answers both in English and Hindi. Marks may be deducted for answering questions in mixed languages.

(VI) The candidates will have to "cross" the blank pages (if any) and write the total number of answer sheets used on the first cover page of the main answer sheet, which will be checked by the invigilators.

(VII) Candidates are not supposed to tear any page from the answer sheet. If rough work is done on any page or any answer is written by mistake, it should be crossed.

(VIII) Answers written in pencil will not be evaluated.

(IX) There will be deduction of 1 mark for using inappropriate/religious symbols/objectionable words in the answer sheet.

(X) There will be deduction of 2 marks for writing the roll number or name in any place other than the one prescribed on the answer sheet.

(XI) There will be deduction of marks for writing name and roll number multiple times in the answer sheet.

(XII) There will be deduction of marks for writing irrelevant things in the answer sheet and for writing roll number and name together.

(XIII) If candidates make an appeal/request to the examiner in the answer sheet, 2 marks will be deducted.

(XIV) Using ink other than blue or black for writing answers will result in deduction of 2 marks.

Meanwhile, the UKPSC had revised RO/ARO prelims examination was earlier scheduled to be held on January 25, 2025, which was postponed in view of the counting of votes for the local body elections in Uttarakhand.

On January 29, 2025, the exam will be held in single session- from 10 am to 1 pm. The prelims examination will comprise of questions from objective type questions.

Additionally, the exam duration is for 3 hours and total number of questions and marks is 200.

Notably, the registration process started on September 6 and concluded on September 26, 2024.

For more related information, candidates are advised check the official website of UKPSC.