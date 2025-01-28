Menu Explore
XLRI announces XAT 2025 cut-offs for Business, Human Resource Management courses

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 28, 2025 09:51 AM IST

XLRI has announced XAT 2025 cut-off marks for BM and HRM programmes, highlighting lower cutoffs for female candidates to promote gender diversity. 

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has announced XAT 2025 cut-off marks for interviews for admission to two postgraduate courses - Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) – at xatonline.in.

XLRI announces XAT 2025 cut-offs for two courses
Also read: XLRI: Placement, salary of PGP students from India’s top private B-School in last 3 years

For the Business Management programme, male candidates from both engineering and non-engineering backgrounds are required to have 96 percentile. Female candidates applying for the program (both from engineering/tech and non-engineering streams) need at least 91 percentile.

These are section-wise and overall cut-offs for interview

GenderTotalQAVALRDM
Male>=96>=88 >=84 >=84
Female>=91>=82>=80 >=80

For the Human Resource Management (HRM) course, male candidates with engineering/technology backgrounds need a 95 overall percentile and candidates with non-engineering backgrounds need a 93 percentile.

Female candidates with engineering/technology backgrounds need 90 percentile and non-engineers require 87 percentile.

Check the overall and section-wise cut-offs for interviews for the HRM course in the table below.

StreamGenderOverallQAVALRDM
Engineering/TechnologyMale>=95>=83>=90>=87
Engineering/TechnologyFemale>=90>=73>=85>=80
Non-engineersMale>=93>=76 >=90>=87
Non-engineersFemale>=87>=68>=85>=80

Also read: XLRI achieves 100% summer internship placements for 2 PG diploma courses, check highest package and top recruiters

“A key highlight of this year’s announcements is XLRI’s conscious decision to lower the overall cutoffs for female applicants in both the BM and HRM programs. This initiative highlights XLRI’s ongoing mission to promote greater gender diversity and ensure equitable opportunities for women in Indian business and management roles. The move is designed to cultivate a more representative learning environment, ultimately contributing to the formation of inclusive workspaces and progressive leadership models,” an official statement read.

“XLRI believes in the transformative power of diversity and inclusivity. By lowering the cutoffs for female candidates, we seek to create a more balanced and representative learning environment that aligns with our vision of a progressive and inclusive society,” said professor Rahul Shukla, Convenor, XAT 2025 and admissions.

XLRI expects to interview approximately 4,000-4,500 candidates in the 2025-26 admission cycle across programmes and campuses.

The institute informed that interviews for the PGDM (GM) programme based on GMAT scores have already taken place, and the fourth round of interviews will commence in February.

It added that cut-offs for programs such as Innovation Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (IEV) and the Double Master’s programme with Rutgers University will be finalized later in consultation with specific programme requirements.

Factors Influencing XAT cut-offs

XLRI considers several factors to determine the XAT cut-offs:

  • The number of candidates appearing in a given year directly influences competition levels. A higher applicant volume often drives cut-offs upward.
  • The difficulty level of the XAT exam can shift the required marks for each percentile—question papers with greater difficulty may have slightly lower raw score requirements.
  • The number of available seats plays an important role. Programmes with fewer seats can typically be more selective, resulting in higher cut-off requirements.

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On