Friday, Jan 17, 2025
XAT Result 2025 declared at xatonline.in, here's how to download scorecard

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 17, 2025 05:15 PM IST

XAT Result 2025 has been declared. The steps to check the results is given here. 

XAT Administration has declared XAT Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) for the year 2025 can check the scorecard through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

XAT Result 2025 declared at xatonline.in, here's how to download scorecard

This year, XAT was held on Sunday, January 05, 2025. The examination was conducted across the country at various cities in singles shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. A total of 26 questions was asked in Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) section, about 21 in Decision Making (DM) and about 28 in Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI). For Part 2 General Knowledge (GK), about 20 questions was asked.

This year 34 new test cities were added. The examination comprised of two parts- Part I and 2. In Part I sections included were- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and Part 2 had General Knowledge (GK).

Direct link to download XAT Result 2025

XAT Result 2025: How to download scorecard

All those candidates who have appeared for the written test can download the scorecard by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

2. Click on XAT Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More than 250+ institutes use the XAT score for admission. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of XAT.

Friday, January 17, 2025
