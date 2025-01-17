Menu Explore
XAT 2025 results out at xatonline.in, here's direct link to download scorecard

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 17, 2025 04:57 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to download their scorecards can visit the official website at xatonline.in.

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has released the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2025) on the official website.

In order to check the result and score the scorecards, candidates need to submit their login credentials like XAT ID and password.
About the exam:

XAT 2025 was conducted on January 5, 2025. In order to check the result and score the scorecards, candidates need to submit their login credentials like XAT ID and password.

Direct Link to download XAT 2025 scorecards

The examination comprised of two parts. Part I included Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and Part 2 included General Knowledge (GK).

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download the scorecards of XAT 2025.

Also Read: Is India's workforce able to meet the demands of changing economic landscape? QS explains

Steps to download XAT 2025 scorecards:

Visit the official website at xatonline.in

Candidates need to login using their XAT ID and password

Result will appear on the screen

Verify the result and download the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: NIT Rourkela develops cathode technology to drive EV and renewable energy growth

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
