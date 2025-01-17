XAT 2025 results out at xatonline.in, here's direct link to download scorecard
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to download their scorecards can visit the official website at xatonline.in.
XLRI-Xavier School of Management has released the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2025) on the official website.
About the exam:
XAT 2025 was conducted on January 5, 2025. In order to check the result and score the scorecards, candidates need to submit their login credentials like XAT ID and password.
Direct Link to download XAT 2025 scorecards
The examination comprised of two parts. Part I included Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and Part 2 included General Knowledge (GK).
Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download the scorecards of XAT 2025.
Steps to download XAT 2025 scorecards:
Visit the official website at xatonline.in
Candidates need to login using their XAT ID and password
Result will appear on the screen
Verify the result and download the page
Take a print out of the same for future needs
For more information, visit the official website.
