XAT 2025 results out at xatonline.in, here's direct link to download scorecard

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has released the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2025) on the official website. In order to check the result and score the scorecards, candidates need to submit their login credentials like XAT ID and password.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to download their scorecards can visit the official website at xatonline.in.

About the exam:

The examination comprised of two parts. Part I included Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and Part 2 included General Knowledge (GK).

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download the scorecards of XAT 2025.

Steps to download XAT 2025 scorecards:

Visit the official website at xatonline.in

Candidates need to login using their XAT ID and password

Result will appear on the screen

Verify the result and download the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

