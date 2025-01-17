NIT Rourkela develops cathode technology to drive EV and renewable energy growth

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) developed a new class of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries, presenting an alternative to cobalt-based designs. The research team developed magnesium-based cathode materials as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to cobalt. (Handout)

This innovation addresses challenges associated with the high cost, scarcity, and environmental concerns of cobalt, a key component in conventional lithium-ion batteries, informed NIT Rourkela.

The research team, led by Dr Partha Saha, Associate Professor, Ceramic Engineering, includes Prof Sanjoy Datta, Associate Professor, Dr Soumyasree Jena, Research Graduate, and Abhishek Kumar, Research Scholar, have created cobalt-free cathode materials using magnesium and nickel. These materials enhance lithium-ion movement, resulting in improved battery performance, greater stability, higher capacity retention, and longer-lasting energy storage, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: Maharashtra State CET Cell launches CET-ATAL module for mock tests

About the research:

Lithium-ion batteries, which power devices like smartphones, laptops, and electric vehicles (EVs), predominantly use cobalt-based cathodes. However, cobalt presents several challenges, including its high cost and price volatility, limited availability, with major sources in countries like Cuba, Madagascar, and Papua New Guinea, and significant environmental and ethical concerns associated with its extraction.

The research team developed magnesium-based cathode materials as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to cobalt. Their patented work demonstrates that magnesium can effectively replace cobalt in cathode structures without compromising performance, stated the release.

Also Read: Elon Musk invites hardcore software engineers to build ‘everything app’, says don't care where you studied or worked

“Our research shows that the new cathode retains 74.3% of its original capacity after 100 charge-discharge cycles, a significant improvement over the rapid capacity loss observed in traditional cobalt-based cathodes. Additionally, the new cathode minimizes the cationic disorder of nickel in lithium sites—a common issue in traditional NMC-based cathodes that leads to capacity and voltage fade," said Dr Partha Saha, Associate Professor, Ceramic Engineering.

This research was funded by the Department of Science and Technology’s Nanomission program and conducted in collaboration with the Department of Physics and Astronomy at NIT Rourkela.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: CBSE issues show cause notices to 29 schools for violating bye-laws