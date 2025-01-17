Maharashtra State CET Cell launches CET-ATAL module for mock tests

To support students preparing for higher education, the Minister for Higher & Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil inaugurated the CET-ATAL (Assessment, Tests and Learning) online education system launched by the Maharashtra State Education and Common Entrance Test (MHCET) Cell. The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will provide detailed information on registration and test schedules through its official channels.

The Commissioner of the State Common Examination Cell, Dilip Sardesai, Ghanshyam Kedar of the CET Cell and other officials were also present at the inaugural event.

The system would include mock tests and psychometric tests for students, with the aim of equipping them with the necessary tools to excel in their entrance examination and take informed career decisions.

About the CET-ATAL module:

The mock tests will simulate the actual examination environment, allowing students to familiarise themselves with the format and types of questions they will encounter. Additionally, the psychometric tests are designed to assess individual strengths, interests, and aptitudes, providing insights that can guide them in selecting suitable career paths, mentioned the press release.

“We understand that the journey towards higher education can be daunting for many students. By providing access to these curated mock and psychometric tests, we aim to empower them with knowledge and enhance their capabilities to help them navigate their educational aspirations more effectively, said Chandrakant Patil, Minister for Higher & Technical Education.

This initiative has been launched so that the students can practice for the entrance exams for various professional courses conducted by the State Common Entrance Examination Board.

“These mock tests and psychometric tests are not just tools for examination preparation, they are also the stepping stones towards a successful career. We strongly encourage every student to participate and gain a deeper understanding of their potential.” He further added.

For more information, visit the official website.

