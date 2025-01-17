JEE Main 2025 image correction window closes today, check NTA's instructions on uploading photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the image correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 today, January 17, at 11:50 pm. JEE Main 2025 admit card news live updates. JEE Main 2025 image correction window closes today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates who are required to re-upload their photographs can do it at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency opened the window after observing that the photos of some candidates were not as per the required specifications and they will be informed about this through email and SMS.

Such candidates must upload the photograph again to avoid rejection of the application.

These are the NTA instructions about uploading images along with the JEE Main application form-

The size of the photograph should be between 10 kb and 300 kb. The photo should be in colour, without a mask, taken against a white background. The photo should show 80 per cent of the face, including ears. The photograph should be named as 'Photograph' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible). Spectacles are allowed only if the candidate uses them regularly. Polaroid and computer-generated photos are not accepted. Polaroid and Computer-generated photos are not acceptable. The photograph should not be attested.

NTA has warned that those who do not comply with these instructions will be rejected.

Candidates have been advised to keep six to eight passport-size colour photographs which will be required at later stages.

“Candidates may note that if the photographs uploaded are found to be fabricated i.e. de-shaped or seem to be hand-made or computer made, the application of the candidate will be rejected and the same would be considered as using Unfair Means and the candidate would be dealt with accordingly,” NTA said.

For updates about JEE Mains, candidates should check the NTA website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For any queries or clarifications, they can call the NTA help desk at 011-40759000/ 011-6922770 or write to jeemain@nta.nic.in.