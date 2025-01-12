7 tips to reduce negative marks in JEE Main

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is one of the most challenging competitive exams in the country. The exam is the gateway for admission to engineering, architecture, and planning courses at prestigious institutions like IIITs, NITs. It is also the screening test for the IIT-JEE Advanced. Check these tips to reduce negative marking in JEE Main shared by an expert (HT file)

Dealing with negative marks is particularly critical among the hurdles candidates face. A strategic approach to this aspect can impact the final score.

Understanding the exam pattern

The JEE Main exam includes 75 questions for 300 marks, and the paper is divided across three subjects: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Each subject consists of 3. Candidates get four marks for every correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response. Questions left unattempted do not impact the score.

This negative marking system emphasizes accuracy over guesswork, so candidates must adopt a well-thought-out strategy.

Strategies to reduce negative marking in JEE Main

-Attempt what you know first-

Begin by skimming through the question paper to identify questions you are confident about. Attempt these first, as they are your safest scoring opportunities. Tackling simpler questions initially boosts your confidence and ensures you secure marks quickly. Avoid starting with difficult questions, as they consume more time and may lead to unnecessary stress. Remember, both easy and hard questions carry the same marks, so prioritizing the straightforward ones is a smarter approach.

-Avoid guesswork-

In exams with negative marking, guessing answers can do more harm than good. A wrong answer results in losing marks, while leaving a question unanswered does not. If you are unsure about an answer, it is better to skip the question than to risk a deduction. Focus on accuracy and rely on educated guesses only if you can confidently eliminate most incorrect options. For questions where you are unsure about the correct answer, use the process of elimination. Narrow down the options by identifying and discarding the clearly incorrect ones. This increases your chances of selecting the correct answer if you choose to make an educated guess.

-Time management-

Time is a critical factor in JEE Mains, with only three hours to complete the entire paper. Efficient time management allows you to attempt a maximum number of questions without compromising accuracy. Start by allocating time for each section based on your strengths. After skimming through the paper, divide the remaining time proportionately to ensure all sections get adequate attention. Practising mock tests regularly helps refine this time-management skill, making it easier to adapt during the actual exam.

-PYQs-

Solving previous years' question papers can also give insight into the exam’s difficulty level, common question patterns, and frequently asked topics. It also helps in building familiarity with the marking scheme, allowing you to adjust your approach accordingly. Identify topics from PYQs with higher weightage in the JEE syllabus and focus more on mastering them. Questions from these topics often appear frequently in exams, providing a better opportunity to score higher. This approach also helps optimize your preparation time.

-Practice mock tests and analyze performance-

Mock tests play an important role in preparing for JEE Mains. They help familiarize you with the exam pattern, improve your speed, and identify weak areas. Attempt as many mock tests as possible (at least 7-8) and analyze your performance after each test to understand where you are losing marks due to negative marking. Focus on minimizing mistakes and enhancing accuracy by revisiting concepts you find challenging.

-Stay calm and composed-

Anxiety and panic during the exam can lead to hasty decisions and errors. Maintain a calm and composed mindset to think clearly and avoid unnecessary mistakes. Practice mindfulness techniques, such as deep breathing, to manage stress during the exam.

-Review Your answers-

If time permits, review your answers before submitting the paper. Double-check calculations and ensure you haven’t made careless errors. However, avoid overanalyzing answers that you were initially confident about, as it might lead to unnecessary changes.

Adopting these tactics will help you score while minimising negative marking and maintaining speed and precision. With dedication, regular practice, and confidence, you can effectively navigate this exam, allowing you to take a step towards your aspirational academic goals.

Author Anil Kapasi is the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Arihant Academy. Views are personal.