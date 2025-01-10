JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2025 city intimation slip out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here’s how to download

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2025 city intimation slip on January 10, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can download the city intimation slip through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025 News Live Updates JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2025 city intimation slip out, here’s how to download

JEE Main Session 1 examination will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2025. Paper I will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 and Paper 2 will be held on January 30, 2025. JEE Main Paper I will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will be held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2025 city intimation slip: How to download

To download the JEE main city intimation slip candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2025 city intimation slip link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.

Check the exam city slip and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The first paper is for those seeking admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses offered by user institutions.

The second paper has two parts. Paper 2A is for the Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) and paper 2B is for the Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning) course.

The admit card for JEE Main Session 1 will be issued later. Candidates can download it when released from the official website of JEE Main. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.