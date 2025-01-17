The Symbiosis Institute of Design has declared SEED Result 2025 on January 17, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design can check the results through the official website of SID at sid.edu.in. SEED Result 2025 declared at sid.edu.in, direct link to download scorecard here

The Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design was held on January 12, 2025 in single shift- from 10 am to 4 pm.

SEED Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SID at sid.edu.in.

2. Click on SEED Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If a candidate qualifies SEED, he/she would be eligible to appear for SID’s Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI). Shortlisting for admission will be based only by specialization selected during online registration.

As per the official website, the declaration of SEED shortlist for PRPI will be done on January 21, 2025. The slot booking for personal interaction can be done from January 21 to January 29, 2025. The programme will commence on July 1, 2025.

The final selection will be based on the candidate's cumulative performance in the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED), Portfolio Review, PRPI Task, and Personal Interaction, as well as on the information provided by the candidate in the application form and the chosen specialization. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SID.