JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024 result out at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link to check

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the results for the written test of the constable recruitment exam on its official website. Through the recruitment drive, the JKSSB aims to fill up 4002 posts in the organisation.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

About the exam:

The recruitment examination was conducted on December 1, 8, and 22, 2024. Through the recruitment drive, the JKSSB aims to fill up 4002 posts in the organisation.

Selection Process:

The selection process includes a written test, a Physical Standard Test, and a Physical Endurance test. The written examination consisted of objective-type multiple-choice questions.

The candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the physical standard test based on the written test, which will be six times the total number of vacancies to be filled in each category.

Candidates who wish to check the results can follow the below mentioned steps to check the JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024 result.

Steps to check JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024 result:

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Look out for the link to check JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024 result and click it

A new page with the information of shortlisted candidates will appear

Verify the page and download it

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

