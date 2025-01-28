Rajasthan RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Chemistry result, cut off released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC, has released results of the Assistant Professor-Chemistry Competitive Examination-2023. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download their results on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Direct link to check Chemistry result, cut off is given here,

As per the results, a total of 415 candidates have been provisionally selected for the interview round. Along with the results, the commission has also published the category-wise cut off marks.

The official notice reads, “The Commission conducted the examination of Question Paper-I and II of Assistant Professor-Chemistry Competitive Examination-2023 under Rajasthan Education Service (College Branch) Rules, 1986 for the Department of College Education on 22.05.2024 and the examination of Question Paper-III was conducted on 07.01.2024.”

The commission stated that candidates who have been provisionally qualified for the interview should download the detailed application form from the Commission's website and fill it completely (in 2 copies), and send it to the RPSC office along with photo copies of all educational / pre-educational, caste and other necessary certificates within 15 days from the date of publication of the result.

Only those candidates who fulfill the eligibility requirements prescribed by the commission will be invited for the interview, the notice said.

Furthermore, the notice stated that candidates will be informed about the date of interview in due time.

Meanwhile, 13 candidates were declared ineligible due to non-filling any of the 5 options in more than 10 percent of the questions.