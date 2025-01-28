Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

21-year-old nursing student found hanging inside rented room in Moradabad

PTI | , Moradabad
Jan 28, 2025 09:12 AM IST

Police received information on Monday morning about the body of a BSc Nursing student found hanging in a rented room in Kesari Kunj Colony.

A 21-year-old nursing student was found hanging in a house in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Monday, police said.

Officials said that no suicide note was found on the spot (Photo for representation)
Officials said that no suicide note was found on the spot (Photo for representation)

Officials said that no suicide note was found from the spot.

Police received information in the morning about the body of Jyoti Singh (21), a BSc Nursing student, found hanging in a rented room in Kesari Kunj Colony, Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said.

A police team, accompanied by forensic experts, rushed to the spot and inspected the scene, he said

She was a resident of Babni village of Deoria and her family was informed about the incident, the officer said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
See More
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On