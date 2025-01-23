RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2: Where, how to check admit card when out

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, 2025. The Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. (PRE) Exam, 2024 (DOP) admit card is yet to be released. Candidates who want to appear for the written examination can download the admit card when released from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on Feb 2: Where, how to check admit card when out(Unsplash)

The preliminary examination will consist of one paper which will be objective type and carry a maximum of 200 marks. This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only. The standard of the paper will be that of a Bachelor's Degree level. The exam duration will be for 3 hours.

The marks obtained in the preliminary examination by the candidates, who are declared qualified for admission to main examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit. There will be a negative marking for each wrong answer.

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024: How to download admit card

All the candidates who want to appear for the examination can follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

1. Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 Admit Card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To select candidates, the RPSC will first hold the preliminary examination using objective-type questions for 200 marks. This will serve as a screening test and those who qualify will be eligible to appear for the mains examination. The commission will hold interview/personality test after the mains examination.

This recruitment drive will fill up 733 posts. The registration process started on September 19 and concluded on October 18, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.