RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, complete syllabus out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission released the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 syllabus on September 17, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 can find the complete syllabus on the RPSC's official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, check complete syllabus here (File Photo)

As per the syllabus notice, the preliminary examination will consist of one paper on General Knowledge and General Science subject, which will be of objective type and carry a maximum of 200 marks.

The RPSC RAS prelims examination will be held on February 2, 2025, at various exam centres across the state.

The preliminary examination is meant to serve as a screening test only. The Standard of the paper will be that of a Bachelor’s Degree Level. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit. There will be a negative marking for each wrong answer.

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024: How to download syllabus

Candidates can download the syllabus by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 syllabus link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the complete syllabus.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rajasthan RAS registration will begin on September 19 and will end on October 18, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 733 posts in the organization.

To apply for the examination, candidates should have a graduation degree from any of the Government Universities or equivalent institutes. The age limit to apply should be between 21 and 40. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RPSC.