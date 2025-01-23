CMAT 2025 exam on January 25: Check admit card link, documents to carry, exam day guidelines here

National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct CMAT 2025 exam on January 25. The examination will be held from Computer Based test mode in 2 shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. CMAT 2025 exam on January 25: Check admit card link, documents to carry

CMAT 2025 exam: Admit Card

The CMAT Admit Card 2025 is out and is available on the official website of exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. To download the admit card, candidates will require their application number and date of birth. The link to download CMAT 2025 admit card is given below.

CMAT 2025 exam: Documents to Carry

a. Printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from NTA website.

b. One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the Examination. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid andnonexpired) – PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhaar Enrolment No/ Ration Card). The name on the photo identification must match with the name as shown on the Admit Card.

c. PwD certificate/UDID Card issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category.

d. PwD certificate/UDID Card issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category below 40% category.

CMAT 2025 exam: Exam Day guidelines

1. Candidates who want to appear for the examination will have to report to the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the examination so as to complete the registration formalities well before the time of exam.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam rescheduled in one exam centre in Karnataka, notice here

2. The candidate must show, on demand, the Admit Card for entry in the Examination room/hall. A candidate who does not possess the valid Admit Card shall not be allowed to enter the Examination centre.

3. The candidate should ensure that the question paper available on the computer is as per the opted Subject Code/ Discipline indicated in the Admit Card.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for Tier II: Objection window closes tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

4. All calculations/writing work are to be done only in the rough sheet provided at the centre in the Examination Room/Hall and on completion of the test candidates must hand over the rough sheets to the invigilator on duty in the Room/Hall.

5. Candidates cannot carry any baggage inside the Examination Centre.