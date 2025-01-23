SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for Tier II: Objection window closes tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission will close the SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 objection window for Tier II on January 24, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for Tier II: Objection window closes tomorrow

The link to raise objections for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) answer key, which was released on January 21, 2025, will close at 6 p.m. tomorrow, January 24, 2025.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay ₹100/- per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 24.01.2025 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for Tier II: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for Tier II link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the objection window link.

4. Click on the link and enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

6. Click on the answers you want to raise objections for.

7. Upload the necessary documents in support of your answer.

8. Make the payment of processing fee.

9. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

10. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till January 24

The SSC CGL Tier II response sheets have also been released. SSC has asked the candidates to take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be made available after the above specified time limit.

The Commission would obtain Option-cum-Preference before the declaration of final result of the aforesaid exam. A Notice in this regard would be uploaded shortly informing activation of Option-cum-Preference window for the candidates to submit their preferences within stipulated time period mentioned therein.

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 News LIVE Updates

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier II) was held on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025. The registration process for the same started on June 24 and concluded on July 24, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 18236 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies in Central Government. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.