SSC GD Admit Card 2025 News LIVE: Where, how to check Constable GD hall ticket when out

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 News LIVE: Where to check Constable hall ticket when out

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 News LIVE: The Staff Selection Commission is yet to release SSC GD Admit Card 2025. When released, candidates can download the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More

The official notification states that the SSC GD Admit Cards will be provided on the websites of the Commission's regional offices and the CRPF's website, http://www.crpf.gov.in.

The Constable GD written test will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. The Commission will conduct a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional Languages. The examination will consist of an objective-type paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

This recruitment drive will fill up 39481 posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The registration process started on September 5 and concluded on Octobr 14, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card.