SSC GD Admit Card 2025 News LIVE: Where, how to check Constable GD hall ticket when out
SSC GD Admit Card 2025 News LIVE: The Staff Selection Commission is yet to release SSC GD Admit Card 2025. When released, candidates can download the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More
The official notification states that the SSC GD Admit Cards will be provided on the websites of the Commission's regional offices and the CRPF's website, http://www.crpf.gov.in.
The Constable GD written test will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. The Commission will conduct a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional Languages. The examination will consist of an objective-type paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
This recruitment drive will fill up 39481 posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
The registration process started on September 5 and concluded on Octobr 14, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card.
SSC GD Admit Card 2024 official websites to check
Admission Certificates for all stages of the Examination will be issued online only. They will not be sent by post. Candidates are therefore advised to visit the websites of the SSC (HQ), the SSC-Regional Office concerned, and the CRPF regularly for updates on the recruitment process.
Know SSC GD Constable 2025 mock test link
A ‘Walk-through video/ Mock Test’ on the Computer-Based Examination has been provided on the website of the Commission in the ‘Candidate’s Corner’ Section.
No re-evaluation/ re-checking of scores
There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
Official website to check SSC GD Admit Card
ssc.govin
crpf.gov.in
SSC regional websites
No waiting list to be prepared
The Commission shall not prepare or maintain a waiting list /reserve list after the declaration of the final result of the Examination.
Which organisation will conduct PET/PET ?
Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) and Document Verification (DV) will be scheduled and conducted by the CAPFs.
SSC GD Constable 2025 selection criteria
The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification.
Tentative SSC GD vacancy details here
How to download SSC GD Admit Card 2025?
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in or regional websites of SSC.
Click on SSC GD Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SSC GD Constable 2025 vacancy details
About SSC GD Constable 2025 exam pattern
SSC Constable GD 2025 exam dates
Websites to check for SSC GD Admit Card 2025 link
Where to check SSC GD Admit Card 2025 when out?
SSC GD Admit Card 2025 not out yet
The SSC GD Admit Card 2025 has not been released yet.