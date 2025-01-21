SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till January 24

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024 on January 21, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) can check the provisional answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till Jan 24

The Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidate’s Response Sheet(s) is now available on the website of the Commission. The candidates who have appeared for the written test can check it by using their Registration Login ID and Password.

The answer key objection window has opened on the official website of SSC and will close on January 24, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay ₹100/- per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 24.01.2025 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The Commission has also asked the candidates to take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be made available after the above specified time limit.

SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024: How to check

To download the provisional answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024 notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the answer key link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

6. Check the answer key and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier II) was held on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025.

The registration process for the same started on June 24 and concluded on July 24, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 18236 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies in Central Government. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.