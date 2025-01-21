Menu Explore
SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till January 24

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 21, 2025 07:45 PM IST

SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024 has been released. The objection window will close on January 24, 2025. 

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024 on January 21, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) can check the provisional answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till Jan 24
SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till Jan 24

The Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidate’s Response Sheet(s) is now available on the website of the Commission. The candidates who have appeared for the written test can check it by using their Registration Login ID and Password.

SSC CGL 2024 typing test cancelled, revised date announced at ssc.gov.in

The answer key objection window has opened on the official website of SSC and will close on January 24, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay 100/- per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 24.01.2025 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The Commission has also asked the candidates to take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be made available after the above specified time limit.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024

SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024: How to check

To download the provisional answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024 notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the answer key link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

6. Check the answer key and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier II) was held on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025.

SSC CGL 2024 Tier I additional result out at ssc.gov.in, shortlisted candidates to appear for Tier II

The registration process for the same started on June 24 and concluded on July 24, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 18236 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies in Central Government. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
