Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has postponed UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Uttarakhand Secretariat/Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, Review Officer (Accounts)/Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) Examination-2024 can check the official notice through the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in. UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 postponed, admit card available on ukpsc.net.in

The UKPSC RO/ARO prelims examination was scheduled to be held on January 25, 2025, which has been postponed. The examination has been postponed in view of the counting of votes for the local body elections scheduled on January 25, 2025 in the state of Uttarakhand.

The Review Officer (Accounts ) / Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) preliminary examination will now be held on January 29, 2025. The exam will be held in single session- from 10 am to 1 pm. The prelims examination will comprise of questions from objective type questions. The exam duration is for 3 hours and number of questions asked is 200. The maximum marks is 200.

The admit card for the same has been released on the website. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to carry the hall ticket to the exam centre. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket.

UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024: How to download admit card

Visit the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in.

Click on UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on September 6 and concluded on September 26, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKPSC.

