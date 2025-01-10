UKPSC Lower PCS 2024 correction window opens at ukpsc.net.in, direct link to make changes here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has opened the UKPSC Lower PCS 2024 correction window on January 10, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes on Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/ Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024 application form can do it through the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in. UKPSC Lower PCS 2024 correction window opens, direct link to make changes here

The last date to make corrections is till January 20, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 113 posts in the organisation.

UKPSC Lower PCS 2024: How to make corrections

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in.

Click on UKPSC Lower PCS 2024 correction window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

Make corrections and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will include Screening Examination/Main (Written) Examination/Interview Examination. In the case of screening/preliminary examination, there will be an objective nature question paper of 150 questions of General Studies and General Intelligence Tests, and a negative method will be adopted in evaluating the questions. Information about the date of the screening examination/main (written) examination/interview examination will be published on the website of the Commission in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKPSC.