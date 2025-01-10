BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 350 posts at bel-india.in, direct link here

Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for Probationary Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL India at bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organization. BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 350 posts, direct link here

The registration process started on January 10 and will end on January 31, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Probationary Engineer (Electronics) in E-II Grade: 200 posts

Probationary Engineer (Mechanical) in E-II Grade: 150 posts

Eligibility Criteria

For Probationary Officer post, UR / OBC (NCL) / EWS candidates with First class in B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate from AICTE approved Colleges in Electronics / Electronics and Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Telecommunication / Mechanical disciplines. The maximum age limit for unreserved candidates as on the crucial date 01.01.2025 will be 25 years for the post of Probationary Engineer.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a computer-based test and an interview. Candidates who meet the qualifying criteria and whose online applications have been accepted will be provisionally shortlisted for the computer-based test. The minimum qualifying marks for General/OBC/EWS candidates are 35% and 30% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates in both the computer-based test and the interview.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates belonging to GEN/EWS/OBC (NCL) category is ₹1180/-. SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. Application fee once paid will not be refunded by the Company/ Bank to applicants. Non-receipt of the application fee for UR/EWS & OBC (NCL) candidates will lead to rejection of application. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BEL.