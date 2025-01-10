Menu Explore
BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 350 posts at bel-india.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 10, 2025 02:06 PM IST

BEL will recruit for Probationary Engineer posts. The last date to apply is January 31, 2025. 

Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for Probationary Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL India at bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organization.

BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 350 posts, direct link here
BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 350 posts, direct link here

The registration process started on January 10 and will end on January 31, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Vacancy Details

  Probationary Engineer (Mechanical) in E-II Grade: 150 posts
  Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility Criteria

Selection Process

Selection Process

Application Fee

Application Fee

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here 

Direct link to apply here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On