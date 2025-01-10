IPPB SO Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 68 Managerial posts at ippbonline.com, link here

India Post Payments Bank Limited will close the registration process for Specialist Officer posts on January 10, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the managerial posts can find the direct link through the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 68 posts in the organization. IPPB SO Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 68 Managerial posts

The link to apply will remain active till 11.59 pm today. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager IT: 54 posts

Manager IT – (Payment Systems): 1 post

Manager -IT – (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud): 2 posts

Manager -IT – (Enterprise Data warehouse): 1 post

Senior Manager -IT (Payment systems): 1 post

Senior Manager -IT (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud): 1 post

Senior Manager – IT (Vendor, outsourcing, Contract Management, procurement, SLA, Payments): 1 post

Cyber Security Expert: 7 posts

DEE Assam recruitment notice for 4,500 LP, UP teacher posts released, apply from February 15

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be e made on the basis of Interview. However, the Bank reserves the right to conduct assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview. Results of the candidates who have qualified for various stages of the recruitment process and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the website.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹750/- for all other category candidates and ₹150/- for SC/ST/PWD category candidates. The application fee should be paid through online mode.

How to Apply