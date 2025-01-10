IPPB SO Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 68 Managerial posts at ippbonline.com, link here
IPPB SO recruitment 2025 registration process will end today, January 10, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here.
India Post Payments Bank Limited will close the registration process for Specialist Officer posts on January 10, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the managerial posts can find the direct link through the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 68 posts in the organization.
The link to apply will remain active till 11.59 pm today. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Manager IT: 54 posts
- Manager IT – (Payment Systems): 1 post
- Manager -IT – (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud): 2 posts
- Manager -IT – (Enterprise Data warehouse): 1 post
- Senior Manager -IT (Payment systems): 1 post
- Senior Manager -IT (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud): 1 post
- Senior Manager – IT (Vendor, outsourcing, Contract Management, procurement, SLA, Payments): 1 post
- Cyber Security Expert: 7 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection will be e made on the basis of Interview. However, the Bank reserves the right to conduct assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview. Results of the candidates who have qualified for various stages of the recruitment process and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the website.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹750/- for all other category candidates and ₹150/- for SC/ST/PWD category candidates. The application fee should be paid through online mode.
How to Apply
- Visit the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com.
- Click on career link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can check the link to apply for SO posts.
- Click on the link and register yourself.
- Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Detailed Notification Here
Direct link to apply here
