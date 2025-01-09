DEE Assam recruitment notice for 4,500 LP, UP teacher posts released, apply from February 15

Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam has released two separate advertisements for the recruitment of 4,500 Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) school teachers. The online registration process for these posts will begin on February 15 and end on March 31 at dee.assam.gov.in. DEE Assam recruitment notice for 4,500 LP, UP teacher posts released

Also read: DME Assam Admit Card 2025 for Grade-III technical posts released at dme.assam.gov.in, direct link to download here

Of the total vacancies announced, 2,900 are for the Assistant Teacher post at Lower Primary schools and 1,600 are for Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher posts at Upper Primary (UP) schools.

Candidates who have passed ATET or CTET (for LP or UP schools, as per the post) can apply. The language 1 or language 2 of CTET or ATET must match the medium of instruction of the school where they want to apply.

DEE Assam will publish separate merit lists for each district and category.

Candidates should be at least 18 years and not more than 40 years old on January 1. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserved category candidates.

Persons with more than two living children after January 1, 2021 (from a single or multiple partners) are not eligible to participate in this recruitment process.

Also read: Students should make optimum use of their unbridled energy to bring transformative changes, says Assam Governor

DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria for LP schools

Name of the post Essential qualification Marking/weightage Assistant Teacher for Lower Primary School Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks 5% of marks secured in Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary or equivalent Examinations. 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) 5% of marks secured in Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) examination or Diploma in Education (Special Education). Assam TET or Central TET for Lower Primary 85% of marks secured in Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) for Lower Primary Schools. Non-essential qualification NCC Certificate - 5 marks for “C” Certificate and 3 marks for “B” Certificate or 5 marks for participation/ achievement in recognized sports at National Level or beyond representing State or Nation or 5 marks for participation/ achievement in recognized Fine Arts and Cultural Activities representing State at National Level or Beyond representing State or Nation (organized by recognized institutions). 5 marks (Even if the candidate possesses all the three qualification/ achievements)

To know more about the LP teacher recruitment process, click here

For the detailed eligibility criteria for UP school teachers and other details, check the PDF below-