Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SLPRB Admit Card 2025: Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT hall tickets released at slprbassam.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 28, 2025 02:57 PM IST

SLPRB Admit Card 2025 for PST/TPT out. The download link is given here. 

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has released SLPRB Admit Card 2025 for PST/TPT. Candidates who will appear for Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT can download the admit card through the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

SLPRB Admit Card 2025: Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT hall tickets released
SLPRB Admit Card 2025: Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT hall tickets released

The admit card has been released for PST & TPT for recruitment of various Grade IV posts in Assam Police, DGCD & CGHG, Prisons, and Forensic Science. These include 54 grade 4 staff vacancies (Cook-26, Barber - 12, Water Carrier - 3, Dhobi-11 & Cobbler-2 ) in Assam Police, 53 grade 4 staff (Cook-7, Water Carrier-24, Dhobi-13, Barber-2, Electrician-2, Plumber-1, Mason-1 & Tailor-3) for Assam Commando Battalions,104 grade 4 staff (Cook-44, Water Carrier- 12, Dhobi- 23, Barber-10 & Cobbler-15 ) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam 30 Safai Karmachari in Assam Police, 2 Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions, 2 of Safai Karmachari under Prison Department and 3 Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science vacancies.

AFCAT Admit Card 2025 release date available at afcat.cdac.in, exam to be held in February

The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) for the above mentioned post will commence on February 5, 2025. Candidates will have to appear for their PST & PET at the venue mentioned in their admit cards.

Direct link to download SLPRB Admit Card 2025

SLPRB Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the PST/TPT can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

2. Click on Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT hall ticket link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may contact the Help Line No.8826762317 or send an Email at slprbadmitcard@gmail.com. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SLPRB.

Official Notice Here

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On