SLPRB Admit Card 2025: Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT hall tickets released at slprbassam.in, download link here

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has released SLPRB Admit Card 2025 for PST/TPT. Candidates who will appear for Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT can download the admit card through the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. SLPRB Admit Card 2025: Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT hall tickets released

The admit card has been released for PST & TPT for recruitment of various Grade IV posts in Assam Police, DGCD & CGHG, Prisons, and Forensic Science. These include 54 grade 4 staff vacancies (Cook-26, Barber - 12, Water Carrier - 3, Dhobi-11 & Cobbler-2 ) in Assam Police, 53 grade 4 staff (Cook-7, Water Carrier-24, Dhobi-13, Barber-2, Electrician-2, Plumber-1, Mason-1 & Tailor-3) for Assam Commando Battalions,104 grade 4 staff (Cook-44, Water Carrier- 12, Dhobi- 23, Barber-10 & Cobbler-15 ) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam 30 Safai Karmachari in Assam Police, 2 Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions, 2 of Safai Karmachari under Prison Department and 3 Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science vacancies.

The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) for the above mentioned post will commence on February 5, 2025. Candidates will have to appear for their PST & PET at the venue mentioned in their admit cards.

SLPRB Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the PST/TPT can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

2. Click on Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT hall ticket link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may contact the Help Line No.8826762317 or send an Email at slprbadmitcard@gmail.com. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SLPRB.