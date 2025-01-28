AFCAT Admit Card 2025 release date available at afcat.cdac.in, exam to be held in February

Indian Air Force has disclosed the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 release date. Candidates who want to appear for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) can download the hall ticket through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. AFCAT Admit Card 2025 release date available, exam to be held in February

The AFCAT Admit Card 2025 will be released on February 7, 2025 from 5 pm onwards. The official brochure reads, "On 07 Feb 25 (1700 hrs) onwards click “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” to download your Admit Card from the website https://afcat.cdac.in and you will also receive admit card on your registered email ID. If the candidate does not receive his/ her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in."

The AFCAT 2025 examination will be held on February 22 and 23, 2025. The examination will comprise of 100 questions and maximum marks is 300. The subjects to be included in the exam are- General Awareness, Verbal, Ability in English, Numerical, Ability and Reasoning and and Military Aptitude Test. The exam duration is for 2 hours.

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

2. Click on AFCAT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process started on December 2 and concluded on December 31, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 336 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IAF AFCAT.