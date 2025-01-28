SBI PO Prelims 2025 in March, here's when admit cards will be released at sbi.co.in, check exam pattern

State Bank of India, SBI, has closed the registration window for the SBI PO Recruitment 2024 examination. Candidates who applied for Probationary Officer posts will appear for the preliminary examination in March. SBI PO Prelims 2025 will be conducted on March 8 and 15, 2025. (File)

As per the official schedule, the Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination will be conducted on March 8 and 15, 2025.

When are admit cards expected?

The official notification of SBI PO Recruitment 2025 informed that the admit cards for the preliminary examinations 2025 will be made available from third to fourth week of February onwards.

The results of the preliminary examinations are scheduled for a April 2025 release, as per the notification.

Exam pattern

The Preliminary Examination will consist of Objective Test for 100 marks and be conducted online with a total duration of one hour. There will be 3 Sections (with separate timings for each section).

English Language will consist of 40 questions and time duration is 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude will include 30 questions and time duration is 20 minutes

3. Reasoning Ability will consist of 30 questions and time duration is 20 minutes.

The notification states that there will be no sectional cut-off in preliminary examination. “Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) of the numbers of vacancies in each category will be short listed for Main Examination from the top of above merit list.”

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the last date to apply was January 16, 2025, which was later extended till January 19.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.