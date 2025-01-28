Menu Explore
Odisha Police Constable Result News: Where, how to check Constable/Sepoy results when announced

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 28, 2025 01:12 PM IST

The provisional and final answer keys have been released and the result is expected next at odishapolice.gov.in.

Odisha Police Constable Result 2024 News: Odisha Police Staff Selection Board (SSB Odisha) conducted the computer-based test for Police Sepoy/Constable recruitment in December. The provisional and final answer keys have been released and the result is expected next at odishapolice.gov.in.

Odisha Police Constable Result: How to check results when out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Odisha Police Constable Result: How to check results when out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As of now, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the result. The board is expected to share a notification confirming the result date, as they did for the answer key and admit card.

The computer-based test for Odisha Police Constable recruitment was held from December 7 to 18 at test centres across the state. The recruitment drive is for 2,030 Sepoy/Constable vacancies in different battalions.

Originally, the SSB Odisha announced 1,360 vacancies and later added 720 vacancies.

Since the computer-based examination was conducted in multiple shifts, the SSB Odisha will normalise the scores of candidates following the formula used by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for their examinations.

After sharing the provisional answer key, the board invited objections from candidates up to December 30 on the payment of 250 per objection.

The board informed that if any objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded to the candidate after the deduction of any applicable bank charges.

The final answer key was displayed on the website between January 20 and 23.

Steps to check the Odisha Police Constable result 2024 when announced?

Visit the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.gov.in

Open the Sepoy/Constable recruitment tab.

Click on the result link for the computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) for Sepoys/Constables in Battalions in Odisha Police.

Enter the requested login details.

Submit and check your result.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Police is accepting online application forms for 933 Sub-Inspector and equivalent vacancies.

Also read: Odisha Police announces 933 SI, other vacancies

Eligible candidates can apply for it up to February 10 at odishapolice.gov.in.

For more information about Odisha Police recruitment, candidates should regularly visit the official website.

Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
