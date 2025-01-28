North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1104 posts at ner.indianrailways.gov.in, link here

Railway Recruitment Cell, North Eastern Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1104 posts in the organisation. North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1104 posts(Representative image)

The registration process started on January 24 and will end on February 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Mechanical Workshop/ Gorakhpur: 411 posts

2. Signal Workshop/ Gorakhpur Cantt: 63 posts

3. Bridge Workshop /Gorakhpur Cantt: 35 posts

4. Mechanical Workshop/ Izzatnagar: 151 posts

5. Diesel Shed / Izzatnagar: 60 posts

6. Carriage & Wagon /lzzatnagar: 64 posts

7. Carriage & Wagon / Lucknow Jn: 155 posts

8. Diesel Shed / Gonda: 90 posts

9. Carriage & Wagon /Varanasi: 75 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have already passed the prescribed qualification of High School/10th with minimum 50% marks & ITI in notified trade on the date of issue of notification. i.e. 24.01.2025. The age limit should be between 15 to 24 years as on January 24, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. Candidate may opt for more than one unit/place.

Training and Stipend

The candidates' training will be arranged according to the standards and syllabus prescribed by the Central Apprenticeship Council subject to registration with RDAT/Kanpur. The selected candidates will be paid stipend during Apprenticeship at the prescribed rates as per extant rules/Instructions.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/- for all category candidates. SC/ST/Divyang (PwBD)/Women candidates are exempted from payment of processing fee. The payment of fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRC NER.