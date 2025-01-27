Assam Police grade 4, other posts PST/TPT admit cards tomorrow at slprbassam.in

The State-level Police Recruitment Board Assam (SLPRB) will release admit cards for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) for grade 4 staff and other posts tomorrow, January 28. Assam Police grade 4, other posts PST/TPT admit cards tomorrow(PTI photo for representation)

These include 54 grade 4 staff vacancies (Cook-26, Barber - 12, Water Carrier - 3, Dhobi-11 & Cobbler-2 ) in Assam Police, 53 grade 4 staff (Cook-7, Water Carrier-24, Dhobi-13, Barber-2, Electrician-2, Plumber-1, Mason-1 & Tailor-3) for Assam Commando Battalions,104 grade 4 staff (Cook-44, Water Carrier- 12, Dhobi- 23, Barber-10 & Cobbler-15 ) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam 30 Safai Karmachari in Assam Police, 2 Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions, 2 of Safai Karmachari under Prison Department and 3 Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science vacancies.

The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) for these vacancies will start on February 5. The exam date and venue will be mentioned on the admit cards.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from 11 am tomorrow from the SLPRB website, slprbassam.in.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check and ensure that their personal details such as name, photo, signature, etc. have been printed correctly.

How to download Assam Police grade 4 PST/TPT admit card when released

Go to slprbassam.in. Open the admit card download link given under the description section for the advertisement number. Enter the requested login details and download the admit card.

They should also go through the exam day instructions given on the admit card and follow those accordingly on the test day.

Candidates who face any difficulty in downloading the admit card can contact the help line number 8826762317 or send an email at slprbadmitcard@gmail.com.