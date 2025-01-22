Assam Police SI Answer Key 2024 Live: SLPRB to release provisional key today

Assam Police SI Answer Key 2025 Live Updates: The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam will release the answer key for the Sub Inspector recruitment written examination at 11:30 am today, January 22. The answer key will be released at slprbassam.in. The board will also share scanned images of the OMR sheet on the payment of ₹50. ...Read More

The answer key is free to download but candidates need to pay ₹500 per question if they want to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

Objections must be supplemented with proper justification. If the justification is found valid by the expert committee constituted to examine the challenges, then the amount of ₹500 will be refunded, SLPRB said.

The board will also share question papers of the written exam.

Login credentials to download the OMR sheet, answer key and raise objections are application ID and date of birth.

SLPRB conducted the Assam Police SI written test on January 5, 2025.

This recruitment exam is for 144 Sub Inspector (UP) Assam Police, 51 Sub Inspector (AB) in Asam Commando Battalions, 7 Sub Inspector (Communication) in APRO vacancies and one Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr) under DGCO and CGHG in Assam Police.

Check latest updates on Assam Police SI answer key below.