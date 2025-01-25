SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 for pre-exam training out at sbi.co.in, download link here

State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 for pre-exam training. Candidates who want to appear for Pre Examination Training for Junior Associates post can download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 for pre-exam training out, download link here

The Bank will arrange pre-examination training for SC/ST/OBC/Ex-servicemen/PwBD category candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by Government of India. PreExamination Training will be conducted online.

Direct link to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 for pre-exam training

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 for pre-exam training: How to download

Candidates who have opted for pre exam training can check and download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current openings link.

4. Now again click on SBI Clerk Pre-Exam Admit Card 2024 link available on the page.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Once done, your admit card will be displayed.

7. Check the admit card and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SBI Clerk prelims examination is scheduled to be held in February 2025. The exact exam date have not been announced by the Bank yet. The online Preliminary Exam will consist of Objective Tests for 100 marks. This exam duration is for 1 hour and will 3 Sections as follows: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual test OR for aggregate score.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 scheduled tentatively in February, here's what we know about admit card release date

This recruitment drive will fill up 13735 Junior Associate posts in the organization. The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.