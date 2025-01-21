SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 scheduled tentatively in February, here's what we know about admit card release date

State Bank of India will conduct SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 tentatively in February 2025. The exact exam date have not been announced by the Bank yet. When announced, candidates can check it on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 tentatively in February, check admit card details (REUTERS)

Before conducting the preliminary examination, the SBI Clerk's prelims admit card will be released. The admit card is expected to be released 10 days before the exam date.

The official notification reads, "The candidates should download their call letter and an "Acquaint yourself booklet" by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website tentatively from 10 days before the exam date."

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024: How to download admit card

To download the SBI Prelims Admit Card 2024 when out, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current openings link.

4. Now again click on SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the page.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Once done, your admit card will be displayed.

7. Check the admit card and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections as follows: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. . There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual test OR for aggregate score. Section wise marks will not be maintained.

This recruitment drive will fill up 13735 Junior Associate posts in the organization. The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.