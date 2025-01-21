Menu Explore
RRB CEN No. 08/2024 Recruitment: Notification for 32438 various posts in Level 1 out, check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 21, 2025 02:37 PM IST

RRB CEN No. 08/2024 Recruitment notification has been released. Check complete details here. 

Railway Recruitment Boards have released RRB CEN No. 08/2024 Recruitment notification on January 21, 2025. The notification for recruitment for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix is available on the official website of RRBs.

RRB CEN No. 08/2024 Recruitment: Notification for 32438 various posts in Level 1(Rajkumar)
RRB CEN No. 08/2024 Recruitment: Notification for 32438 various posts in Level 1(Rajkumar)

This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix. The registration process will begin on January 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

1. Opening date of application: January 23, 2025

2. Closing date of application: February 22, 2025

3. Date for Application fee payment after closing date: February 23 to February 24, 2025

4. Date & time for Modification window for corrections: February 25 to March 6, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit should be between 18 to 36 years as on January 1, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of four stages- Computer Based Tests, Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.

The written test will comprise of 100 questions and the exam duration os for 90 minutes. There will be negative marking and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Minimum percentage of marks for shortlisting in various communities: UR-40%, EWS-40%, OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%, SC-30%, ST-30%.

Application Fee

The examination fee for all candidates is 500/-. Out of this fee of 500 an amount of 400 shall be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in CBT.

The examination fee is 250 /—for PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC). This fee will be refunded in due course after deducting bank charges as applicable when appearing in CBT. The payment should be made through online mode—internet banking, debit/credit cards, UPI, etc.

Detailed Notification Here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On